Dr. Diana Gliga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Gliga works at CAROLINAEAST PHYSICIANS in New Bern, NC with other offices in Wahiawa, HI, Waianae, HI and Pollocksville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.