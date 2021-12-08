See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Miami Lakes, FL
Dr. Diana Glaccum-Gavagni, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Diana Glaccum-Gavagni, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diana Glaccum-Gavagni, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.

Dr. Glaccum-Gavagni works at THE INSTITUTE FOR FAMILY THERAPY in Miami Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Family Therapy
    6175 NW 153rd St Ste 404, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 558-7400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anorexia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anorexia

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 08, 2021
    Doctor Glaccum cares about her patients and spends the necessary time with them
    Patient — Dec 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Diana Glaccum-Gavagni, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami Sch Med
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Glaccum-Gavagni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaccum-Gavagni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glaccum-Gavagni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glaccum-Gavagni works at THE INSTITUTE FOR FAMILY THERAPY in Miami Lakes, FL. View the full address on Dr. Glaccum-Gavagni’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaccum-Gavagni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaccum-Gavagni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaccum-Gavagni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaccum-Gavagni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

