Dr. Diana Ghelber, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Ghelber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6800 Harris Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 659-7344
-
2
Plaza Cancer Specialists1650 W Rosedale St Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 874-6819
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
she saved my life more than once. learned a lot about psychotropic drugs and why they should only be given to patients by a psychiatrist not a general practitioner.
About Dr. Diana Ghelber, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1962720144
Education & Certifications
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
