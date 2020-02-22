Dr. Diana Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Fernandez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Locations
Mischer Neuroscience Associates - Cypress27700 Highway 290 Ste 360, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (346) 231-6830
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Fernandez. She listens well to all of your concerns & she takes her time. It is very very sad that we found a doctor that we like and now she is leaving!!!!!
About Dr. Diana Fernandez, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801831177
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.