Dr. Diana Fedei, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Fedei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Fedei works at
Locations
Genis Womens Care P.c.2790 Godwin Blvd Ste 375, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 923-4500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Virginia Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center Suffolk1005 Commercial Ln Ste 230, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 923-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have a very complicated medical history re: my reproductive system. I have had dozens of GYNs in several states. Dr. Fedei is my absolute favorite. She is kind, thorough, thoughtful and never condescending. I cannot recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Diana Fedei, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1457328080
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fedei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fedei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fedei has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fedei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedei. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.