Dr. Diana Elias, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Elias, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Locations
Diana L Elias MD3900 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33711 Directions (727) 327-7277Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good things about my experience with Dr. Elias and her wonderful staff, Deborah and Nancy. From the moment I called to schedule my consultation with Dr. Elias's office, all the way through my pre op, surgery and post op, I felt well cared for, respected and understood. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Diana Elias, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245335231
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Hosps
- Emory Affil Hosps
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.