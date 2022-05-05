Overview

Dr. Diana Echeverry-Frank, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Echeverry-Frank works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Lynwood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.