Dr. Diana Echeverry-Frank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Echeverry-Frank, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Echeverry-Frank works at
Locations
La Endocrine Care Inc.3621 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 1, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 900-8900
St. Francis Medical Center3630 E Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 900-2076
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
goood
About Dr. Diana Echeverry-Frank, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306981196
Education & Certifications
- King Drew Med Center
- King Drew Med Center
- King Drew Med Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Echeverry-Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Echeverry-Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Echeverry-Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Echeverry-Frank works at
Dr. Echeverry-Frank has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Echeverry-Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Echeverry-Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echeverry-Frank.
