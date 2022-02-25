Dr. Diana Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Desai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Houston Thyroid and Endocrine Specialists6624 Fannin St Ste 2260, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-0770
Katy Office - Houston Thyroid and Endocrine23920 Katy Fwy Ste 500, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 795-0770
Katy Office18300 Katy Fwy Ste 225, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 795-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desai is incredible. I've been going to her for several years. She diagnosed a parathyroid condition other doctors had missed. Dr. Desai is a very knowledgeable, amazing, caring Doctor. Her staff is also top notch. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Diana Desai, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1205081882
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine Affilliated Hospitals
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.