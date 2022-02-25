Overview

Dr. Diana Desai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Houston Thyroid and Endocrine Specialists in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.