Dr. Diana Desai, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (94)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diana Desai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Desai works at Houston Thyroid and Endocrine Specialists in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Houston Thyroid and Endocrine Specialists
    6624 Fannin St Ste 2260, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-0770
    Katy Office - Houston Thyroid and Endocrine
    23920 Katy Fwy Ste 500, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-0770
    Katy Office
    18300 Katy Fwy Ste 225, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-0770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Thyroid Goiter
VAP Lipid Testing
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
VAP Lipid Testing
Osteoporosis

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolactinoma Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 25, 2022
    Dr. Desai is incredible. I've been going to her for several years. She diagnosed a parathyroid condition other doctors had missed. Dr. Desai is a very knowledgeable, amazing, caring Doctor. Her staff is also top notch. I highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Diana Desai, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205081882
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College of Medicine Affilliated Hospitals
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

