Dr. Diana Dermendjian, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Dermendjian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Dermendjian works at
Locations
Toluca Lake Health Center4323 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 556-2700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Diana Dermenjian is absolutely amazing. She has been my doctor for yrs. The best doctor I have ever had with the best table side manners you can't really find anymore. She has helped care for me and my health in so many ways I can't say enough good things about her and her staff. She is patient and knowledgeable always answers all of my questions. They are all very Friendly and respectful. In the past and most recently I have not had good experiences with other Drs, have even left in tears. I choose to stay with and see my Dr Diana Dermenjian always but for certain things have had to be referred out. Wish I could see her for every area of my health. She is the Best!! And has set the bar when I see other doctors. No one compares to her, I have recommended many people, family and friends to her. She is a true blessing and a Great Doctor.
About Dr. Diana Dermendjian, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1043415383
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dermendjian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dermendjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dermendjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dermendjian speaks Armenian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dermendjian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dermendjian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dermendjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dermendjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.