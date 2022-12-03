Overview

Dr. Diana Davidson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Davidson works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - North Muskegon in Muskegon, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.