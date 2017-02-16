Dr. Diana Curran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Curran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Curran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Curran works at
Locations
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 763-6295
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital400 Hobart St, Cadillac, MI 49601 Directions (231) 876-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional doctor! Compassionate, kind, humble and astute. I was plagued with symptoms for many year without a diagnosis until I saw her. I can't recommend her highly enough!
About Dr. Diana Curran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curran has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Curran speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Curran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.