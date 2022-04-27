Overview

Dr. Diana Crintea-Stoian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.



Dr. Crintea-Stoian works at M Health Fairview Clinic in Burnsville, MN with other offices in Bloomington, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.