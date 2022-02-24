Dr. Diana Cordero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Cordero, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Cordero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Westside, Orange Park7685 103rd St Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 479-3432
Diana M.cordero-loperena M.d.6339 Argyle Forest Blvd Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Directions (904) 802-7048
- 3 8563 Argyle Forest Blvd Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Directions
South Side Office3604 University Blvd S Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 479-3432Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She's the best
About Dr. Diana Cordero, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053357707
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Hospital, San Juan Pr
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- University Of Puerto Rico, Mayaguez Campus
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordero accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordero speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.