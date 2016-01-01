Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Collins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
Diana Collins MD PA1 Sugar Creek Center Blvd Ste 955, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 240-7477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diana Collins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1053613646
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.