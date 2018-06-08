Dr. Diana Cohen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Cohen, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diana Cohen, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Diana L. Cohen D.o. PC1240 S Lapeer Rd Ste 101B, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 656-7290
- Mclaren Oakland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I have been Dr Cohen's patient for over 20+ years. She has been with me through pregnancies and surgeries. She is more than a doctor to me. She is very concerned about my well-being, she is friendly, has a great bedside manner, competent and she enjoys her professional. You can tell by talking to her that she is passionate about women's health issues and helping them to maintain optimal health. There is no other doctor that I would rather trust my health with.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1811071764
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
