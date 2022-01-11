Dr. Diana Benenati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benenati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Benenati, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Benenati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Western Neuro6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 305, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 881-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She seemed thorough and thoughtful. She forthrightly discussed my condition and prognosis. It was valuable.
About Dr. Diana Benenati, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871573493
Education & Certifications
- Tucson Hsps M Educ Program Inc
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
