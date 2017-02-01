Dr. Diana Aung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Aung, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Aung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Northwestern (Feinberg) School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Aung works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation2400 Samaritan Dr Ste 105, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1499
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aung?
Dr.Aung is really great. She was my wife's OB/GYN and helped through out the pregnancy. She'd be very much concerned about the patient's condition, listens to the patient carefully and give the right advice accordingly. Another thing I'm really impressed was that she worked beyond her office hours just to make my wife feel comfortable during labor, rather than just handing it over to some other doctor who work during that shift, it wasn't something that we asked for but she did that, Thanks.
About Dr. Diana Aung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1497814834
Education & Certifications
- Magee Women`s Hospital - University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Northwestern (Feinberg) School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aung works at
Dr. Aung has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.