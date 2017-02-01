Overview

Dr. Diana Aung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Northwestern (Feinberg) School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Aung works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.