Dr. Diana Atashroo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atashroo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Atashroo, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Atashroo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Atashroo works at
Locations
-
1
NorthShore Medical Group9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 657-5959
-
2
Stanford Medicine Outpatient Center in Redwood City420 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 725-6079
-
3
NorthShore Medical Group757 Park Ave W Ste 3870, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 926-6544
-
4
NorthShore University HealthSystem15 Tower Ct Ste 300, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 926-6544
-
5
Glenbrook Hospital Medical Office Building2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 926-6544
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atashroo?
I saw many doctors for worsening pelvic pain, leaving me unable to walk/move. They suspected Endometriosis but kept attributing my pain to constipation, or it was all in my head. Dr. Atashroo was the only one who listened. In a month, she started a treatment plan. I just had laparoscopy, with her, yesterday. She found endo behind my uterus, and it was all over it. She was able to excise it, and I’m already feeling relief. She is an amazing doctor, who listens, cares, and is an advocate for your
About Dr. Diana Atashroo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1174722417
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hospital and Med Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- University Of Missouri Kansas School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atashroo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atashroo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atashroo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atashroo works at
Dr. Atashroo has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Ovarian Cysts and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atashroo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atashroo speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Atashroo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atashroo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atashroo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atashroo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.