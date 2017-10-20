See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Diana Atashroo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Diana Atashroo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Atashroo works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL with other offices in Redwood City, CA, Highland Park, IL, Gurnee, IL and Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Ovarian Cysts and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NorthShore Medical Group
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 657-5959
    Stanford Medicine Outpatient Center in Redwood City
    420 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 725-6079
    NorthShore Medical Group
    757 Park Ave W Ste 3870, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 926-6544
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    15 Tower Ct Ste 300, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 926-6544
    Glenbrook Hospital Medical Office Building
    2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 926-6544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 20, 2017
    I saw many doctors for worsening pelvic pain, leaving me unable to walk/move. They suspected Endometriosis but kept attributing my pain to constipation, or it was all in my head. Dr. Atashroo was the only one who listened. In a month, she started a treatment plan. I just had laparoscopy, with her, yesterday. She found endo behind my uterus, and it was all over it. She was able to excise it, and I’m already feeling relief. She is an amazing doctor, who listens, cares, and is an advocate for your
    Rebecca D. in Milwaukee, WI — Oct 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Diana Atashroo, MD
    About Dr. Diana Atashroo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174722417
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Joseph's Hospital and Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baystate Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
