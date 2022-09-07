Dr. Diana Arias, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Arias, DMD
Dr. Diana Arias, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lynn Haven, FL.
Ideal Dentistry801 Ohio Ave, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 Directions (850) 655-7416
I've been a fan and patient of Ideal Dentistry since Dr. Harrison first opened his practice. Dr. Curley subsequently acquired the practice, and I remained a happy and loyal patient. Dr. Arias recently joined the practice, and my devotion couldn't be any stronger! I take my oral health and dental care (in particularly, my smile!) very seriously. I've lived here 44 years, so I've had the opportunity to seek out dentists that share my commitment and am confident to highly recommend them to family and friends. From preventative care to cosmetic dentistry, they have always been timely, knowledgeable, skillful, considerate, and patient-first centric. I've never had an unpleasant experience there and in fact it has always been just the opposite. I was most recently seen by Dr. Arias (impressive smile by the way!) and feel blessed to have found my boutique dental practice!
