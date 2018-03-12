Dr. Diana Apetauerova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apetauerova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Apetauerova, MD
Dr. Diana Apetauerova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
DR. APETAUEROVA IS HANDS DOWN THE TOP NEUROLOGIST AT LAHEY OR ANY HOSPITAL IN MASS! She is extremely knowledgeable, punctual, and a Very down to earth neurologist. She has a very soft touch when giving me my injections. no need for bio-freeze with her! She knows EXACTLY what she is doing and spends the time to explain things to you. I would recommend her in a heartbeat to anyone who needs a REAL, QUALITY neurologist! look no further, You are in the best hands possible with DR. A!
- English, Czech and Russian
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
Dr. Apetauerova has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apetauerova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
