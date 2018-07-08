Overview

Dr. Diana Antonovich, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Antonovich works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.