Dr. Addis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Addis, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Addis, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Addis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group- Berkeley Heights Campus1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8770Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Addis?
Performed my bilateral mastectomies. Patient, explained procedure well. Compassionate. Although I chose a more extreme option than needed she was supportive of my choice and one year later I have no regrets
About Dr. Diana Addis, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235241597
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Addis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addis works at
Dr. Addis speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Addis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.