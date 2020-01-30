Dr. Noaman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaa Noaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diaa Noaman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tanta Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
Dr. Noaman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CT Behavioral Health Associates22 Case St, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 823-1399
-
2
Connecticut Behavioral Health Assoc. PC41 Faire Harbour Pl, New London, CT 06320 Directions (860) 437-6917
-
3
Connecticut Behavioral Health Associates620 Gold Star Hwy, Groton, CT 06340 Directions (860) 437-6914
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noaman?
I've been a patient of Dr. Noaman's for several years. He is always pleasant, kind, and thorough. If I have an issue with medication, Dr. Noaman, he will work with me to find a better fit and follow up with me in 4-6 weeks.
About Dr. Diaa Noaman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1417143603
Education & Certifications
- Tanta Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noaman works at
Dr. Noaman has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Noaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.