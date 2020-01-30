See All Psychiatrists in Norwich, CT
Dr. Diaa Noaman, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (25)
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diaa Noaman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tanta Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.

Dr. Noaman works at CT Behavioral Health Associates in Norwich, CT with other offices in New London, CT and Groton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CT Behavioral Health Associates
    22 Case St, Norwich, CT 06360 (860) 823-1399
    Connecticut Behavioral Health Assoc. PC
    41 Faire Harbour Pl, New London, CT 06320 (860) 437-6917
    Connecticut Behavioral Health Associates
    620 Gold Star Hwy, Groton, CT 06340 (860) 437-6914

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 30, 2020
    I've been a patient of Dr. Noaman's for several years. He is always pleasant, kind, and thorough. If I have an issue with medication, Dr. Noaman, he will work with me to find a better fit and follow up with me in 4-6 weeks.
    Heather — Jan 30, 2020
    About Dr. Diaa Noaman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417143603
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tanta Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noaman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noaman has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Noaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

