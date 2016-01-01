Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Di Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Di Tran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Di D Tran MD2395 Montpelier Dr Ste 6, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 272-9228
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Di Tran, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Vietnamese
- 1619965670
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
