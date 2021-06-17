Dr. Vijapura has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhvanit Vijapura, MD
Overview
Dr. Dhvanit Vijapura, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Vijapura works at
Locations
-
1
Real Life Counseling Inc221 E 23rd St Ste F, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 784-9991
-
2
Associates in Psychiatry2003 Wilson Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 784-9991
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vijapura?
Taking my teenage son to Dr VJ was the best experience we have had in 12 years working with a mental health professional. He is kind and tried to engage my son in conversation. His staff was extremely friendly and helpful and made his appointment totally stressless.
About Dr. Dhvanit Vijapura, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1558338202
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vijapura accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vijapura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijapura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijapura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vijapura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vijapura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.