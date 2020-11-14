Dr. Dhvanil Thakor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhvanil Thakor, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dhvanil Thakor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland.
Dr. Thakor works at
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Doctors PLLC3129 Kingsley Dr Ste 640, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 238-5326
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thakor?
Amazing doctor and surgeon! Listens to all your wants and needs, devises a plan with you, and follows through until the end. I broke my ankle back in February and through this long road of recovery he has been compassionate, honest, and up front about the entire process. Dr. Thakor explains everything in layman’s terms so you can fully understand the extent of what exactly needs to happen to get you back to living and loving life. He answers every question you ask and you never feel rushed out of the appointment. I can’t recommend this doctor enough!!!
About Dr. Dhvanil Thakor, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1598114480
Education & Certifications
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakor works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.