Dr. Dhvanil Thakor, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dhvanil Thakor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland.

Dr. Thakor works at Foot & Ankle Doctors PLLC in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Doctors PLLC
    3129 Kingsley Dr Ste 640, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 238-5326

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dhvanil Thakor, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598114480
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dhvanil Thakor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thakor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thakor works at Foot & Ankle Doctors PLLC in Pearland, TX. View the full address on Dr. Thakor’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

