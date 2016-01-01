Overview

Dr. Dhvani Thakker, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Thakker works at Advantage Care Physicians in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.