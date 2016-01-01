Dr. Dhvani Thakker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhvani Thakker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dhvani Thakker, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Thakker works at
Locations
-
1
Advantagecare Physicians9610 METROPOLITAN AVE, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 459-0400
-
2
Long Island Medical Oncology & Hematology Assoc. P.c.1 S CENTRAL AVE, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 536-1455Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thakker?
About Dr. Dhvani Thakker, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1477796175
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thakker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakker works at
Dr. Thakker has seen patients for Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thakker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.