Dr. Dhruvil Pandya, MD

Interventional Neuroradiology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Dhruvil Pandya, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Pandya works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Fl 3, Winfield, IL 60190 (630) 933-2113
    AMITA Health Medical Group Interventional Neuroradiology Chicago
    7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 327, Chicago, IL 60631 (773) 990-6440
    Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center
    301 Madison St Ste 300, Joliet, IL 60435 (815) 741-3942
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Cerebrovascular Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Brain Aneurysm

Cerebrovascular Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Tension Headache
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2022
    I knew Dr. Pandya during his stay at Resurrection Hospital near Ohare Airport. One of the nurses told me I was blessed to receive him as my caregiver during an emergency situation. He was one of the top 5 Neurologist in the US. Everything everyone has previously said is true, but my story will convince anyone to seek him out. 2 years ago, I suffered a hemorrhagic stroke due to 2 aneurysm caused by an accident. Thanks to Dr. Pandya's care, I fully recovered and went on to my targeted job on the Chicago Police Department. Yes, I will be driving to the ends of the earth to seek him out!
    D. Scott — Jan 13, 2022
    Specialties
    • Interventional Neuroradiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1477627396
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
