Overview

Dr. Dhruvil Pandya, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Pandya works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.