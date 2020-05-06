Dr. Dhruve Jeevan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeevan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhruve Jeevan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Oxford University Medical School, UK|University of Oxford, UK and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas.
Locations
Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 400, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 795-1841
Central Texas Brain & Spine - Austin South4101 James Casey St Ste 340, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 767-1088
Austin Heart - Leander505 Saint Davids Loop Ste 315, Leander, TX 78641 Directions (512) 767-1097
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office is always friendly and helpful. Dr. Jeevan listens and has a great bed side manner.
About Dr. Dhruve Jeevan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Complex Spine - New York Medical College|University of Toronto
- Neurosurgery - New York Medical College|New York Medical College
- Oxford Deanery, UK|Oxford University Medical School
- Oxford University Medical School, UK|University of Oxford, UK
- Neurosurgery
