Dr. Dhruv Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dhruv Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Action Orthopedic Spine and Pain Center57 Baker Blvd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 666-1400
-
2
Action Spine and Pain Center3610 W Market St Ste 108, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 666-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah has been able to eliminate severe nerve pain from my legs. His manner was excellent.
- 40 years of experience
- English, Indian
- 1881670628
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital
- Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Indian.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.