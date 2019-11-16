Overview

Dr. Dhru Girard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Girard works at Harbin Clinic Heart Center, Rome, GA in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.