Dr. Dhodari Brooks, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Dhodari Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.

Dr. Brooks works at Orthoatlanta LLC in Austell, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthoatlanta LLC
    3672 Marathon Cir Ste 200, Austell, GA 30106
    OrthoAtlanta The Battery Atlanta
    455 Legends Pl SE Ste 890, Atlanta, GA 30339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  Wellstar Douglas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Fracture
Joint Drainage
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Injuries
Foot Conditions
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Hand Conditions
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spine Disorders
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 12, 2018
    Excellent doctor. I felt comfortable with him from the moment he assessed my knee situation. He took the time to explain my options and why each one would be beneficial. The followup care with his staff was phenomenal. I had 2 total knee replacements and I am happy with both unlike others I have talked to who had it done with other surgeons. Thank you Dr. Brooks.
    Kenneth Booker in Douglasville, GA — Oct 12, 2018
    About Dr. Dhodari Brooks, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    19 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1063415016
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Medical Education

