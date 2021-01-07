Dr. Dhiresh Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhiresh Joshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Dhiresh Joshi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Joshi works at
Locations
Infectious Disease Specialists2500 Perliter Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 846-0067
Infectious Disease Specialists6867 W Charleston Blvd Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 846-4318
Las Vegas Neuroscience and Pain Management Institute6276 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 846-5058
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listen to me, and we came up with plan. I felt like he truly was concerned about me. I definitely recommend him to everyone by far
About Dr. Dhiresh Joshi, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1225194293
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Grace Hospital
- Sinai Hospital of Detroit
- Grant Medical College
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.