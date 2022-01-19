Overview

Dr. Dhiresh Jeyarajah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Jeyarajah works at Trinity Surgical Consultants in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.