Super Profile

Dr. Dhiresh Jeyarajah, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dhiresh Jeyarajah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and United Regional Health Care System.

Dr. Jeyarajah works at Trinity Surgical Consultants in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Surgical Consultants
    2805 E President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 619-3500
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center
  • United Regional Health Care System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Esophageal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Esophageal Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Esophageal Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Cancer
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Port Placements or Replacements
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Ventral Hernia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Crohn's Disease
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Appendicitis
Appendix Cancer
Bile Duct Obstruction
Biliary Cancer
Biliary Drainage
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Breast Lump
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Cancer
Cholangitis
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Hepatocellular Cancer
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypoparathyroidism
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Atresia
Ischemic Colitis
Lung Abscess
Male Breast Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mental Retardation - Hip Luxation - G6PD Variant
Metastatic Cancer
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
Pancreatic Disease
Pancreatitis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid Cancer
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pituitary Tumor
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 19, 2022
    Dr Jeyarajah is the best surgeon you could find. He is very caring and explained the health problem, possible causes, verifies all symptoms and makes the right choice for you. He has performed my surgery with ease and it proved to be working well. following his guidance I was able to recover very soon. No one should have health issues requiring surgery but if you need one, Dr Jeyarajah is the best savior
    Raj — Jan 19, 2022
    About Dr. Dhiresh Jeyarajah, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1235186446
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • University of Chicago Hosps
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dhiresh Jeyarajah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeyarajah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jeyarajah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jeyarajah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jeyarajah works at Trinity Surgical Consultants in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jeyarajah’s profile.

    Dr. Jeyarajah has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Esophageal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeyarajah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeyarajah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeyarajah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeyarajah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeyarajah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

