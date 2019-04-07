Overview

Dr. Dhirendra Patel, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.