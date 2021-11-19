Overview

Dr. Dhiren Shah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jackson, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Pramukhswami Medical College, Sardar Patel University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Howard, Leitner & Perlmulter Urologic Assoc. in Jackson, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ, Forked River, NJ, Whiting, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Animal Allergies and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.