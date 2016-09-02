Overview

Dr. Dhiren Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellenville Regional Hospital and Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Middletown Medical in Middletown, NY with other offices in Monticello, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.