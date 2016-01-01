Overview

Dr. Dhiren Haria, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Ohio County Hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Perry County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Haria works at Ohio Valley Nephrology Associates PSC in Owensboro, KY with other offices in Central City, KY, Tell City, IN and Madisonville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Acute Kidney Failure and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.