Dr. Dhiraj Narula, MD

Cardiology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dhiraj Narula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Hartford Hosp

Dr. Narula works at Cuong T Nguyen, MD in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Aortic Valve Regurgitation and First Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Partners
    10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 360-7600
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Consultants of Nevada
    3131 La Canada St, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 933-9400
  3. 3
    Healthcare Partners Med Grp-gv Cardiology
    2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 331, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 534-5464
  4. 4
    Prime Cardiology of Nevada
    2911 N Tenaya Way Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-5678
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
First Degree Heart Block
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 12, 2020
    I've been with Doctor Narula 15 years. Always personable, always professional. Takes the time to explain everything and makes sure you understand what's going on.
    Kevin Finn — Dec 12, 2020
    About Dr. Dhiraj Narula, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558399485
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hosp
    Residency
    • U Conn
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dhiraj Narula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narula has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Aortic Valve Regurgitation and First Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Narula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

