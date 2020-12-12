Overview

Dr. Dhiraj Narula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Hartford Hosp



Dr. Narula works at Cuong T Nguyen, MD in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Aortic Valve Regurgitation and First Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.