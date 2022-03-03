Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhiraj Gulati, MD
Overview
Dr. Dhiraj Gulati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from Dayanand Med College Punjab University Ludhiana Punjab India and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (331) 732-4750
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 262-7400
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group233 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 208-6775
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 420, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 682-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On my first visit he was very thorough answering all my questions and explaining the procedure. Scheduled my surgery timely and his knowledge made me feel much more at ease.
About Dr. Dhiraj Gulati, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1598920274
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan
- Metrohealth Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio
- Dayanand Med College Punjab University Ludhiana Punjab India
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulati has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gulati speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.