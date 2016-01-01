Dr. Dhia Alsarraf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsarraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhia Alsarraf, MD
Overview
Dr. Dhia Alsarraf, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and West Covina Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4867 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Directions (323) 254-6754
-
2
Vernon Healthcare Center1037 W Vernon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Directions (310) 922-4884
-
3
Alvarado Care Center1154 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Directions (323) 254-6754
-
4
Pro Health System Inc1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 1008, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 522-6857
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
- West Covina Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dhia Alsarraf, MD
- Nephrology
- 64 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1144333535
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
