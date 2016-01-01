Overview

Dr. Dheeraj Khanna, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Khanna works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.