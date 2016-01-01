Dr. Dheeraj Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dheeraj Khanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Dheeraj Khanna, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Medicine- NHPP Pulmonary Medicine at Bay Shore39 Brentwood Rd Ste 102, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dheeraj Khanna, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1235204207
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Univ Hosp, Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine North Shore Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
