Dr. Dheeraj Kamra, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dheeraj Kamra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fair Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Kamra works at Capitol Internal Medicine Associates in Fair Oaks, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA and Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Kamra, Dr. Parul Singh, Dr. Navneet Sekhon
    6608 Mercy Ct Ste C, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 (916) 966-8500
    Capitol Internal Medicine Associates
    1737 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 (916) 984-7880
    Capitol Internal Medicine Association
    6620 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 (916) 966-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 06, 2020
    25 years of good visits
    — Sep 06, 2020
    About Dr. Dheeraj Kamra, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    1134121049
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Mcp/hahnenmann University
    Internship
    Metrohealth Med Center
    Medical Education
    Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Rajasthan University
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
