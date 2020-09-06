Overview

Dr. Dheeraj Kamra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fair Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Kamra works at Capitol Internal Medicine Associates in Fair Oaks, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA and Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.