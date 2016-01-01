See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Modesto, CA
Dr. Dheera Tamvada, MD

Internal Medicine
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dheera Tamvada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Tamvada works at Golden Valley Health Centers, Modesto, CA in Modesto, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golden Valley Health Center
    1540 Florida Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 238-4800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Anemia
Asthma
Acidosis
Anemia
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Dheera Tamvada, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225552284
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tamvada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tamvada works at Golden Valley Health Centers, Modesto, CA in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tamvada’s profile.

Dr. Tamvada has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamvada.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamvada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamvada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

