Dr. Dheera Ananthakrishnan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Union General Hospital.



Dr. Ananthakrishnan works at Emory Orthopedic and Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.