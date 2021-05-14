Dr. Dheera Ananthakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ananthakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dheera Ananthakrishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dheera Ananthakrishnan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Union General Hospital.
Locations
Executive Park59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-7000Monday7:30am - 3:15pmTuesday7:30am - 3:15pmThursday7:30am - 3:15pmFriday7:30am - 3:15pm
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Union General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ananthakrishnan preformed a spinal fusion from my mid shoulder blades to pelvis. I'm in my 20's and was very nervous about such a large surgery, but Dr. Ananthakrishnan offered much support and explanation in pre-op visits. I am now roughly 3 months out of surgery and able to take walks without many breaks. Dr. Ananthakrishnan's procedure was amazing and has impacted my life positively in a way that I did not realize was possible. Scarring has also been very minimal. I have still not yet fully recovered, but I can already tell the procedure was well done and definitely worth it. Thanks again Dr. Ananthakrishnan!
About Dr. Dheera Ananthakrishnan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ananthakrishnan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ananthakrishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ananthakrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ananthakrishnan has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ananthakrishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ananthakrishnan speaks French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ananthakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ananthakrishnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ananthakrishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ananthakrishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.