Overview

Dr. Dhaval Shah, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Med College and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at MEDICAL ONCOLOGY HEMATOLOGY CONSULTANTS PA in Newark, DE with other offices in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Lymphosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.