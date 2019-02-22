Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois Hospital and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
-
1
Featherstone Clinic698 FEATHERSTONE RD, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-3277
-
2
The Chicago Institute of Plastic Surgery1800 McDonough Rd Ste 209, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Directions (815) 758-8671
-
3
RISE Physical Therapy & Wellness2208 Midwest Rd Ste 101, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (800) 976-9170
-
4
The Chicago Institute of Plastic Surgery2335 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 Directions (224) 238-3816
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel and his highly skilled and thoroughly trained staff leave nothing to chance. Patients are treated with the utmost respect and diligence. He listened to me and my husband. He believed in my symptoms and has a long list of symptoms recognized with breast implant related illness for me to check off and review with him during consultation. Information regarding your procedure is plentiful with written material to support all prep as well as after-care directions. Great results.
About Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- University of Illinois Hospital
- Loyola University of Chicago
- Plastic Surgery
