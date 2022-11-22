Overview

Dr. Dhaval Mehta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital, Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Mehta works at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.