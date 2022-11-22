Dr. Dhaval Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhaval Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dhaval Mehta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital, Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
1
Hematology Oncology Association400 Oxford Dr Ste 102, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 380-2821
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
- Upmc East
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehta guided me though my Liposarcoma diagnosis and surgical treatment. I recommend him.
About Dr. Dhaval Mehta, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1902060312
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
