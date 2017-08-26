Overview

Dr. Dharmeshkumar Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Georgia Family Care in Lithonia, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.