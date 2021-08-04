See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Vyas works at Ppg Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Cranberry Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ppg Paints Arena
    1001 5TH AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 255-1768
  2. 2
    Children's Express Care
    8000 Cranberry Springs Dr Ste 100, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 687-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    brian lang — Aug 04, 2021
    About Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1811153117
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vyas has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

